What Your Friday Morning Commute Will Look Like

Many of us got our first taste of winter weather. If you lived north of I-80 or west of I-99, good bet you saw snow mixing with rain Thursday afternoon and evening. If you lived east of I-99 you mainly saw rain with a few wet snowflakes in the evening. Scattered snow showers will pick back up overnight.

Road Conditions: The roads Friday morning will not be bad but a few spots may be a bit slick. The roads over the higher terrain, west of I-99, may be a bit slick and could have a light dusting on them. Use caution while you head out the door if you travel over the higher passes.

North of I-80 in Jefferson, Elk and Northern Clearfield counties will have a few more snow bands pass over them. Most locations will receive around 1 inch of snow but a few spots may receive a little more. Again, use caution during the early morning hours.

Friday Afternoon: The snow showers will quickly taper to flurries by the early afternoon hours. It will be blustery throughout the day. The highs will be in the low to mid 30s.