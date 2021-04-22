What to do if you come across a downed power line

We recently have had some windy days and we are headed into storm season, which means you could come across a downed power line as you travel.

Always make sure to report a downed power line to the utility company as soon as possible. You also want to make sure to stay at least 30 feet away from the downed line.

Always assume that the power line is charged and dangerous. Never touch a downed power line or try to move it. Even if you attempt to move it with items that are not conductive, it is still dangerous and could cause injury.

