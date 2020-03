Tuesday we explained how a thunderstorm forms and today we are going to discuss what makes a thunderstorm severe. If you would like to know how a thunderstorm is made click here: https://www.wearecentralpa.com/weather/weather-headlines/how-thunderstorms-form/

Not every thunderstorm is a severe thunderstorm. For a thunderstorm to be considered severe it has to have one of the following:

Hail one inch in diameter or greater. Winds greater than 58 mph. Tornado.

If the criteria is met then the National Weather Service out of State College or Pittsburgh will issue the Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

A thunderstorm doesn’t have to be severe for them to be dangerous. Remember when thunder roars head indoors and turn around don’t drown.