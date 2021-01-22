What is a waxing gibbous moon?

A waxing gibbous moon lights up the early evening sky when darkness falls. It materializes more than half lighted, but less than full and appears between a first quarter moon and full moon.

A waxing gibbous moon comes into sight during the afternoon shortly after moonrise. This, all while it’s ascending in the east and the sun is descending in the west.

It’s easy to see a waxing gibbous moon in the daytime because, at this phase of the moon, a respectably large fraction of the moon’s dayside faces our way.