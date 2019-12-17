



An Arctic front will move through Central PA tomorrow around midday. The arctic front will bring scattered snow showers, strong winds and much colder air. Just ahead of the front a few snow squall could pop up and drop a heavy amount of snow and make roads conditions poor.

What is a snow squall? A snow squall is a strong but short-lived burst of heavy snowfall. Though short lived and not widespread they pack quite a punch. They can cause whiteout conditions, strong winds and can quickly cover roads with snow. Because the roads conditions can quickly deteriorate, snow squalls can cause accidents and even pile ups.

If you come across a snow squall make sure you slow down and take your time. If you have too, pull over on the side of the road and wait it out. They normally last only a few minutes. Make sure you stay weather aware.