What does it take for a lake to freeze?







As we head into the winter months the temperatures continue to fall and eventually ponds and lakes will begin to freeze. But what exactly has to happen for a body of water to freeze over?

As the air temperatures continue to fall the bodies of water lose their energy and begin to cool. The cold air causes the surface water to cool first. As the surface water cools it becomes more dense (heavier) then sinks into warmer less dense (lighter) water. This process of colder surface water sinking into the body of water cools the lake/pond until it reaches 40 degrees. 40 degrees is the magic number the entire lake/pond has to reach because that is when water is the most dense. Because the core water temperature is at 40 degrees, water will no longer be able to sink. It will remain at the surface and continue to cool until it reaches 32 degrees. As we all know water freezes into ice at 32 degrees.

Ice will form first around the shoreline then spread inward. Once the ice takes over the surface of the lake it will begin to move downward causing the ice to thicken. The deeper parts of the bodies of water will remain around 40 degrees and not freeze over. This is where the fish swim and survive.