What causes a Wind Chill Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Northwestern PA which includes Jefferson County.

The advisory goes into effect tonight at 7 pm until 11 am Thursday. Wind chills will reach as low as 15 below zero.

In order for the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Chill Advisory, wind chills have to drop as low as 10 degrees below zero and winds have to be greater than 10 mph.

Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin in less than 30 mins.

A few things to remember when temperatures are expected to dip below zero:

Dress in layers- loose fitting clothing is better than tight fitting, it allows for more heat to circulate.

Wear gloves or mittens, hat and scarf.

Don’t leave pets outside for long periods of time.

Check on your friends and family.

Below show signs of Hypothermia and frostbite:

