Weekend Weather: This weekend will be seasonable, with not much rainfall

This weekend we will have a few pop up afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but most of the weekend will be dry and seasonable to get outside and enjoy.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday afternoon there could be some pop up showers or thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots may reach into the lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be for the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night we will have patchy clouds.

Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon, but most of the day looks dry. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

