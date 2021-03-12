Weekend Weather Outlook

This weekend will be cooler compared to where we were this week, but it will be more seasonable for March.

Saturday we will have high pressure buillding into Central Pennsylvania. Saturday there will be sunshine with a few passing clouds. We will have a chilly breeze from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night we will have a partially to mainly clear sky. Saturday night winds will continue from the nortwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Sunday will be slightly milder. We will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will also be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday will be mostly sunny.

This weekend will be dry, and with no foliage on the trees or ground wildfires can easily spread. Our wildfire risk will be elevated this weekend so please refrain from burning.

Also, remember that Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2:00 AM and we will spring forward. Make sure before you go to bed Saturday night to switch your clocks ahead one hour. Your phone should switch automatically.

