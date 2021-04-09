Weekend Weather: It is not looking like a washout, but there will be showers around

Showers will be around this weekend but it will not be a complete washout. It is a great weekend to download that WTAJ Weather App to keep up to date with the weather.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a shower or thunderstorm around. Saturday looks to be the driest day of the weekend. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s. It will be a cloudy night with some rainfall move in after midnight into early Sunday morning. You may even hear some rumbles of thunder.

Sunday a low pressure system will move through. Sunday will be cloudy with times of rainfall mainly early in the day. By Sunday afternoon clouds will try to break, but there could still be a lingering shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west southwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

