Weekend Outlook

This weekend will be a great March weekend to get outside and enjoy some fresh air.

Saturday morning will be frosty with temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. By Saturday afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday we will have blue sky and sunshine as high pressure is in place.

Saturday night temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper 20s with a clear sky.

Sunday we will have another sunny day thanks to high pressure staying in place. Sunday will be even milder. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Average high temperatures this time in March are in the upper 40s so we will be above average through the weekend.

LOCAL EVENTS TO ENJOY THIS WEEKEND –>