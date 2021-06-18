WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We will be more humid with a few storms around

Saturday a cold front moves through. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be quite humid. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once again, some storms later in the day could produce damaging winds and downpours. It looks like more of the storm activity will be late in the day. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into theupper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon, but most will stay dry. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.