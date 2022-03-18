Saturday will be cloudy with showers and even a few thunderstorms. Some could contain damaging winds so stay weather aware. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday there will be a shower or flurry early and then clouds will break for sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.