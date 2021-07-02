WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend will be refreshing after this week’s heat wave

This weekend will be quite refreshing with low humidity and with below average high temperatures. Our average high temperature for this time in July is in the lower 80s. This weekend high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday there will be clouds and sun. Saturday we will have some showers around and potentially a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Humidity will be low on Saturday. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday for the Fourth of July we will have clouds and sun. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but it is looking like the driest day of the weekend. High temperatures for Independence Day will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night to view the fireworks, temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Sunday night we should have a partially to mainly clear sky.