WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend will be quiet before unsettled weather next week

Saturday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Saturday night we will have a mainly clear sky.

Sunday we will have sunshine to start, but then clouds roll in. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 40s. Sunday winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we become cloudy with rain moving in. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.