WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend will be more seasonable and comfortable in Central PA

This weekend will be less humid with seasonable temperatures.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Late Saturday, a shower cannot be ruled out in our southern counties. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be rather cloudy.

Sunday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Winds on Sunday will be form the south between five to ten miles an hour.