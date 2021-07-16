WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend will be humid with unsettled conditions

This weekend we will be humid with shower and thunderstorms at times.

Saturday we will have a clouds mixing with some sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these could potentially lead to flooding downpours. If you come across a road covered in water turn around and take an alternate route. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Saturday night thunderstorms will taper off.

Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Cannot rule out a shower or thunderstorm in spots on Sunday. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is more seasonable for this time in July. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.