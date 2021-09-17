WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend we will warm up and be drier

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a shower in spots. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night there will be a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be light from the northeast. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.