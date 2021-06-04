WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures will be on the rise

Saturday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partially clear sky. Sunday we will be sunny to partly cloudy.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach the lower 90s. We could end up seeing a heat wave beginning on Sunday. With the heat, make sure to stay hydrated, wear light color clothing, and to limit time outdoors between noon and 5:00 PM. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hours. Temperatures Sunday night will be in the mid to upper 60s.