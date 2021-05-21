Weekend Outlook: Summerlike warmth continues across the area

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sun. Saturday there could also be a pop up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most will stay dry. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. This is well above average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night we will have patchy clouds into Sunday morning.

Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sun and once again we could see an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in spots. It will be a warm and humid day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.