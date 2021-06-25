WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Summer Warmth and humidity returns

Saturday will be warm and humid. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. In our northern counties there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be form the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will have temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s with patchy clouds.

Sunday will be even more warm and humid. High temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s. Some spots could near 90 degrees. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Sunday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. A shower or storm cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon, but most will stay dry.