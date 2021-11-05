WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures rising

This weekend will be dry with sunshine as temperatures slowly return to where we should be for this time in November.

Saturday morning will be frosty with temperatures in the 20s. Saturday we will have sunshine with just a few passing clouds. There will be a southerly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a mainly clear sky.

Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. On Sunday we will also have a westerly wind. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s.

High pressure sticks with us into the new week.