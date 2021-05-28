WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Memorial Day Weekend will start off soggy, but end on a dry note

Saturday will be cool and damp. On Saturday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s . Winds on Saturday from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be a rather cloudy sky with showers and drizzle. At times there will be a steadier rainfall. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night we will continue to see showers around.

Sunday we will have clouds and some sun with a few showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the east and will be light. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. It will be a cool day. Sunday night temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Monday for Memorial Day will be the best weather for being outside this weekend. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.