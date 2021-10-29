WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Halloween weekend will be unsettled but seasonable

This Halloween weekend will be unsettled with seasonable temperatures.

Saturday we will have more a rather cloudy day with showers. Winds on Saturday will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a cloudy sky and a few showers.

Sunday we will have showers early and then clouds will try to break for some sun in the afternoon. It will be quite breezy on Sunday. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s.