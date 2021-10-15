WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Fall weather returns to Central PA

Saturday morning a cold front will move through. This will bring us showers, mainly early in the day. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night the sky will begin to clear. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday high pressure moves in. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be a breezy day, and a chilly breeze at that. Sunday we will have a times of clouds and sunshine. In northern counties on Sunday, there could be a stray shower or two. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.