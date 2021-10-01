WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry weather Saturday before showers arrive on Sunday

Saturday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night clouds will thicken into Sunday morning.

Sunday we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers and drizzle. Most of the shower activity will occur Sunday afternoon. Temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures Sunday night will fall into the lower to mid 50s.