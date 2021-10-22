WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Cooler and gray with showers around

Saturday there will be more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers and some drizzle. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday we will have a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. There could be some rain moving in late in the day on Sunday for our southern counties. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.