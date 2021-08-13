WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Central PA will be seasonable with less humidity

This weekend will be more seasonable with lower humidity.

Saturday we will have clouds clearing with a partly sunny sky by afternoon. A lingering shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour, ushering in more comfortable air.

Temperatures on Saturday night will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a clear sky. It will be a nice evening to stargaze. Saturday night winds will be light.

Sunday we will see high temperatures in the lower 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday winds will be form the east between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.