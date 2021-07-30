WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Central PA will be quieter and comfortable

This weekend will be quieter and more comfortable across the area.

Saturday a ridge of high pressure will build into Central PA. Saturday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower to mid 80s. Saturday we will will be comfortable with lower dewpoints. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.

Sunday there will be clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperature fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.