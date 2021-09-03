WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A comfortable Labor Day weekend is in store

Saturday there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds. We will have more sunshine earlier in the day and then the clouds will win out by evening. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night will be cloudy with showers arriving into Sunday morning. Temperatures on Saturday night will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday there will be clouds with some sunshine. We will also have scattered showers around. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Labor Day we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Now on Monday, a shower cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry for the holiday. Temperatures on Monday will reach the mid 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.