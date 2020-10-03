Week Two: Central Pennsylvania fall foliage photos

Meteorological fall began September 1st and the northern hemisphere reached the autumnal equinox at 9:31 AM September 22nd. (You can learn more about the difference here.) That means it’s time for leaves to change color and Central Pennsylvania is ready to showcase its beautiful fall foliage.

Each week we’ll be taking a look at how colors are progressing across the region. Thank you to all our viewers that make it possible by sharing photos!

You can find the breakdown of what weather conditions creates vibrant colors here.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry also releases a weekly report of fall foliage from across the state.

Bernyce, Black Moshannon State Park

Bob, Eldred

Janie, Maple Hollow

Lynnae, Houtzdale

Christopher

Gerry, Force

Greg, Benezette

Rosalie, Laurel Hill State Park

Linda

Ryan, Glendale

Francie, Benezette

Darla, Duncansville

Francie, Elk State Forest

Dustin, Bedford County

Michael, James Creek

Jon

Jeff

Susan, State College

Timothy

Diana, East Freedom

Malissa

Timothy, Altoona

Rosalie, Wilmore Dam

DJ

Robin, Port Matilda