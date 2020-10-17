Week Four: Central Pennsylvania fall foliage photos

Meteorological fall began September 1st and the northern hemisphere reached the autumnal equinox at 9:31 AM September 22nd. (You can learn more about the difference here.) That means it’s time for leaves to change color and Central Pennsylvania is ready to showcase its beautiful fall foliage.

Each week we’ll be taking a look at how colors are progressing across the region. Thank you to all our viewers that make it possible by sharing photos!

You can find the breakdown of what weather conditions creates vibrant colors here.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry also releases a weekly report of fall foliage from across the state.

Week One Central Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Photos

Week Two Central Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Photos

Week Three Central Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Photos

John
  • Gail
  • Tammy, Parker Dam
Cathy, Panic
  • Michelle
  • Rachel
Katie
  • Sue, Ludlow
  • Greg
Brenda, Glendale Lake
  • Lori
  • Bonnie, Cambria County
Jen, Ohiopyle State Park
  • Whitney
  • Angela
Chad
  • Christa
  • Angie
Cathy, Bigler
  • Angela
  • George, Trough Creek State Park
Timothy
  • Stephanie
  • Kylei, Claysburg
Lori, Black Moshannon State Park
  • Coreen
  • Ryan
Jen, Reservoir Park
  • Alan, Moshannon State Forest
  • Andrew, Black Moshannon State Park
Missy, Chimney Rocks
  • Nana
  • George, Whitetail Mountain
Jacqueline, Claysburg Community Park
  • Beth, Friendship Village
  • Rusty, New Baltimore
Tim, Black Moshannon State Park
  • Beth, Emporium
  • Amy, Reynoldsville
Mary, Sandy Township
Chad, Chimney Rocks

