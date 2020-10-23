Week Five: Central Pennsylvania fall foliage photos

Meteorological fall began September 1st and the northern hemisphere reached the autumnal equinox at 9:31 AM September 22nd. (You can learn more about the difference here.) That means it’s time for leaves to change color and Central Pennsylvania is ready to showcase its beautiful fall foliage.

Each week we’ll be taking a look at how colors are progressing across the region. Thank you to all our viewers that make it possible by sharing photos!

You can find the breakdown of what weather conditions creates vibrant colors here.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry also releases a weekly report of fall foliage from across the state.

  • Bobbi
  • Rebecca
Courtney, Rim Rock Overlook
  • Theresa, Viola
  • Angela
Gary, Trough Creek State Park
  • Alexia
  • Kristy
Haley
  • Brenda, Ansonville
  • Denise
Cindy, Black Moshannon State Park
  • Cindy
  • Tammy, Curtain Village
Pam, King
  • Deborah, James Creek
  • Michael, Altoona
Cathy, Flat Run Speedway
  • Donna, Crystal Spring Campgrounds
  • Deb, Ghost Town Trail
Chad, Everett
  • Heather
  • Chad, Clearfield
Melanie, Coalport
  • Troy, Laurel Summit State Park
  • Bobbi
Kristy
  • Karen, Parker Dam
  • Kathye, Sterling Run
Kaylie
  • Meagan, Hollidaysburg
  • Greg, Rockton Mountain
Terri, Quehanna Highway
  • Bonnie
  • Valerie
Kayla
  • Darlene, Bellefonte
  • Leigha
Becky, Lilly
  • Denise, Pa Grand Canyon
  • Krista
Lindsey
  • Crystal, Huntingdon
  • Heather
Betsy, Duncansville
  • Ashli
  • Lori, Dove Avenue
Sheila
  • Ashley
  • Linda
Shauna, Cowans Gap State Park
  • Tom, Medix Run
  • Sherri
Susan
  • Meagan, Duncansville
  • Russel
Michele
  • Nina, Shawnee Park Bedford
  • Cindy
Kelly
  • Mandy
  • Karen, Glendale Lake
Heather, Raystown Lake
  • Jen
  • Gloria, Chimney Rocks
Valerie
  • Gineen
  • Jan
Gineen
  • Bill
  • Stephanie, Cowans Gap State Park
Timothy, Trough Creek State Park
  • Emma, Osceola Mills Elementary
  • Rosalie, Mt Davis
Kara
  • Dennis, Jullian
  • Jane
Peg, Sinking Valley

