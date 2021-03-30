Wednesday will be soggy before snowflakes fly by Thursday morning

A front will move in on Wednesday morning bringing us showers and at times a steady rainfall. The showers will begin during the morning commute and move west to east. It looks like at this time, there will be more of a steady rainfall around the 9:00 AM hour into early afternoon.

Later in the day it will continue to be cloudy with times of rain. Overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning the rainfall will switch over to snowflakes. It doesn’t look like a lot of accumulation or travel issues, but there could be a slushy accumulation of snow in our northern counties or on the ridgetops.

Overall at this point, on Wednesday it looks like we will end up picking up between a quarter to a half of an inch of rain in Central Pennsylvania.

