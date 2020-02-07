WEB EXTRA Statue of Liberty on frozen lake

A large inflatable Statue of Liberty is up on Lake Mendota in Wisconsin as part of a winter carnival. The Winter Carnival is a free event hosted by Wisconsin Union Directorate and Wisconsin Hoofers to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors even in the cold.

She reappeared, after a nine-year hiatus, Thursday on Lake Mendota and people can see the inflated replica through Feb. 8.

Lady Liberty’s head and torch first appeared on the icy surface in 1979 as a prank by a University of Wisconsin student association group.

The new Lady Liberty requires less storage space and is more durable.