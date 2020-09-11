Weather Warp September 4th

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Destination Pennsylvania
Back to School
National News
Regional News
World News
Entertainment News
Video
Newsfeed Now
Washington D.C. Bureau
Lottery
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Retired 9/11 NYC firefighter gives goats a new beginning
Video
Top Stories
Shanksville 9/11 fire chief remembers Flight 93
Video
College Township responds to concerns surrounding large wrestling event
Department of Health to no longer give COVID-19 update on Sundays
Pres. Trump bestows Medal of Honor on soldier for hostage rescue
Video
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
College Township responds to concerns surrounding large wrestling event
Top Stories
Department of Health to no longer give COVID-19 update on Sundays
587 new COVID-19 cases reported, 72 in our central region on Sept. 10
Video
Penn State Athletics report positive cases of COVID-19 amongst student-athletes
Video
Deadline for receiving Economic Impact Payment is Oct. 15, 9 million Americans to receive letter from IRS
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
The Big Game
Sportsbeat
Masters Report
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
High School Hype: Mount Union
Video
Top Stories
Big Ol Fish: Sept. 10, 2020
Video
High School Hype: Tussey Mountain
Video
Big Ben back for Steelers, Judge era begins for N.Y. Giants
Black and Gold Today Digital Edition: Gearing up for week 1 of the regular season
Video
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Momtrepreneurs
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Retired 9/11 NYC firefighter gives goats a new beginning
Video
Top Stories
CUTE ALERT! Lion cubs make playful debut
Video
George R.R. Martin denied castle-style library construction
Video
YUCK! Disgusting Food Museum displays gross alcoholic drinks from around the world
Video
81Fired Up! Accessible parking spots, political commercials & where’s the tomato paste?!
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Children’s Miracle Network
Pet Patrol
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WTAJ
Search
Search
Search
Weather Warp September 4th
Weather Headlines
Posted:
Sep 11, 2020 / 06:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 11, 2020 / 06:42 PM EDT
You can find all the latest stories on weather events
here
.
Trending Stories
The powerful 9/11 Budweiser commercial that only aired once
Video
College Township responds to concerns surrounding large wrestling event
587 new COVID-19 cases reported, 72 in our central region on Sept. 10
Video
Retired 9/11 NYC firefighter gives goats a new beginning
Video
Shanksville 9/11 fire chief remembers Flight 93
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!