The region will be feeling fall weather as we head into the weekend. Much like Thursday, periods of clouds and sun filtered through today. More cloud cover was seen to the west and north along with a stray shower in those northern counties. Otherwise, there was a good deal of sun. However, temperatures were on the cool side with highs only reaching into the 50s.

Any lingering showers will taper off this evening therefore, it’ll be a dry night with a partially to mostly clear sky. This will create the perfect fall weather for high school games across the region. Other activities for Friday night plans will also go on without a hitch. By the overnight hours, lows will dip into the 30s so it’ll be achilly one.