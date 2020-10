Meteorological fall began September 1st and the northern hemisphere reached the autumnal equinox at 9:31 AM September 22nd. (You can learn more about the difference here.) That means it's time for leaves to change color and Central Pennsylvania is ready to showcase its beautiful fall foliage.

Each week we'll be taking a look at how colors are progressing across the region. Thank you to all our viewers that make it possible by sharing photos!