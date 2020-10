The first half of October has been drier than normal for a majority of the Northeast. The driest locations, which were in central New York and northern Pennsylvania, saw less than 25% of normal precipitation. Of the 35 major climate sites, 31 were drier than normal, with Binghamton, NY, and Bridgeport, CT, ranking this first half of October among their 20 driest on record. With below-normal precipitation, drought and abnormally dry conditions lingered, or in some cases worsened, in portions of New England, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

On the other hand, northern New Hampshire and the northern half of Maine were quite wet, seeing more than 200% of normal precipitation. In fact, Caribou, ME, had its third wettest start to October. The rain was much-needed for Maine and New Hampshire and improved drought conditions by one category in a few locations. In addition, Atlantic City, NJ, was also notably wet, having its 15th wettest October 1-15 period on record.