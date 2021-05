CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- An arrest warrant was issued today for a man accused of stabbing another man in Reade Township, Cambria County on May 24.

Jaiquain Steve Taylor, 26, of Altoona, PA, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Simple Assault, one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and one count of Possessing Instrument of a Crime. An arrest warrant was issued by Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali.