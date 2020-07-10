Weather Warp July 3rd

Join us as we head into the Weather Warp and check out the weather from this week!

You can find more about NASA’s 10-year time-lapse video here.

Get the full rundown of June’s temperatures and rainfall amounts here.

A Destination Pennsylvania stop allows us to explore the temperature differences around a local cave.

Learn how many times a year Central Pennsylvania reaches 90 degrees.

Find temperatures and rainfall trends for the month of July here.

You can also find out out fireworks get their color.

