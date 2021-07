HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A Huntingdon County man was attacked with a metal desk and a woman was strangled while trying to intervene in an argument between two others, according to state police.

Hector Ortiz Jr., 34, of Mount Union is facing charges after the incident at his home on Gallagher Street June 20. According to the report, Ortiz was seen by a witness arguing with his girlfriend earlier that day before inviting the man to his garage to look at his car.