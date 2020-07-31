Weather Warp July 24th

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Regional News
World News
Entertainment News
Video
Newsfeed Now
Washington D.C. Bureau
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Delays expected at PA Turnpike tunnels
Top Stories
PennDOT places speed display sign on Route 322 in Harris Township
Presidential candidate to speak in Centre, Clearfield counties
Work on Route 322 restoration project begins
Veteran’s Health Administration encouraging veterans to wear mask with social media campaign
Video
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
260 sick at camp: CDC says children susceptible to COVID-19
Top Stories
970 new COVID-19 cases reported, 32 in our central region
Video
Assistance available for Pennsylvanians financially affected by COVID-19
Second stimulus checks: Why your next $1,200 payment isn’t in the mail
Video
WATCH LIVE: Fauci to tell House panel pandemic ‘will likely continue for some time’
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Map Center
Destination Pennsylvania
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Antonio Brown suspended from NFL for eight games
Top Stories
Big Ten preseason camps, season schedules remain up in the air
Parsons named preseason Big Ten defensive player of the year
Reports: Brewers vs. Cardinals game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
Video
Big ‘Ol Fish July 30th
Video
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Pete’s Eats
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Momtrepreneurs
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Put your cheer in gear! Motorcycle Santa’s dusting off the bike this summer
Video
Top Stories
What Disney character would you bring with you to fight off aliens & save planet Earth?
Video
81Fired Up: So over cleaning, bad drivers, & people who are mean to animals!
Video
‘Stabler’ talks spin-off “Law & Order: Organized Crime”
Video
New Lambo is so fast it’s not even street legal
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Make Us Smile
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Weather Warp July 24th
Weather Headlines
Posted:
Jul 31, 2020 / 05:16 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 31, 2020 / 05:16 PM EDT
You can find all the latest stories on weather events
here
.
Trending Stories
260 sick at camp: CDC says children susceptible to COVID-19
Clearfield County Courthouse closes for COVID-19 precautions
Antonio Brown suspended from NFL for eight games
970 new COVID-19 cases reported, 32 in our central region
Video
St. Marys man collector of hundreds of license plates, antique cars
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!