Weather Warp July 24th

LOS ANGELES — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake gave the Los Angeles region a predawn wake-up call Thursday, triggering local alerts from the state's new quake warning system but resulting in no reports of significant damage.

The 4:29 a.m. jolt was centered in the northern San Fernando Valley and occurred at a depth of 5.5 miles (8.9 kilometers), the U.S. Geological Survey said. Dozens of aftershocks followed.