Weather Warp July 17th

ATHENS, Greece — More than 250 firefighters backed by water-dropping aircraft are struggling to contain a large wildfire fanned by strong winds that has forced the evacuation of five settlements in southern Greece.

No injuries were reported, and the extent of any property damage from Wednesday's fire was not immediately clear. The Fire Brigade said 10 water-dropping helicopters and seven planes were deployed to assist in the area inland from the seaside settlement of Kechries and near the town of Corinth in the Peloponnese region.