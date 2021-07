CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Food Bank along with Faith Centre Food Bank, State College Downtown Rotary, Nittany Mall and Think We not Me, announced a no-cost fresh produce market for Centre County residents.

Running July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nittany Mall, the goal of the market is to help members of the community still struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. While supplies last, residents can arrive at the Nittany Mall Entrance B to grab any fresh produce they need, no questions asked.