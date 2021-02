Average conditions on Valentine’s Day show us that, in general, New York and New England tend to be colder and snowier than the Mid-Atlantic states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and West Virginia.

For instance, Binghamton and Rochester, NY, have the greatest likelihood of measurable snow on Valentine’s Day at 57%, while the locations least likely to see measurable snow are Wilmington, DE; Dulles Airport, VA; and Washington, D.C., at 12%. Similarly, Caribou, ME, has had at least 1 inch of snow on the ground every Valentine’s Day since 1939 (data for 1943 is missing), but Atlantic City, NJ; Huntington, WV; Dulles Airport; and Washington, D.C., have only a 21% of the having at least an inch of snow on the ground. Meanwhile, the greatest Valentine’s snow storm occurred in Burlington, VT, in 2007 when 25.3 inches of snow fell.