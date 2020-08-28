Weather Warp August 21st

Saturday: The remnants of hurricane Laura will move to our south. It will be far enough away so we will not get any winds from the system but it will be close enough to bring some showers and storms to our region. There will be scattered showers and some thunderstorms throughout the morning and the first half of the afternoon. There will be some clearing during the evening. The high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday: There will be a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. The humidity will be down quite a bit and it will make the day comfortable. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.