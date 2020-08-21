Weather Warp August 14th

Saturday: We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few locations in the lower 90s. We can not rule out a stray shower or two tomorrow south of I-80.

Sunday: The day will have a mix of clouds and sun. There may be a stray shower for a few of us but most will stay dry. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.