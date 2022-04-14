On Wednesday morning, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library during story time. Everyone at the event was able to make a craft of a cloud person that explained different precipitation types.

Weather related stories were read and weather experiments were also done during the event. Many of the kids were interested in how the Tornado Tube worked and how tornadoes form.







Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have a school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com