On Friday morning, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit the Altoona Area Public Library for their summertime program.

At the program we read a few books about the weather and, did a few weather experiments! The program is centered around water, so we we talked about the water cycle in detail.

Each kid even got to make a tornado in the Tornado Tube. The kids also asked a lot of great questions about being a meteorologist and all about storms! Thanks for having us visit!









If you would like to have a school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com